Experience the Vibe

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 13:50
Photo: Facebook / DJ Fuller
Entertainment Alert: Olivia’s La Cala’s 2000s RnB Brunch Party. Step into a throwback that’ll have your heart singing as Olivia’s La Cala is setting the stage for a live show that’s all about those smooth 2000s RnB grooves.
The date is Saturday April 6 at 1pm to 5pm and will feature DJs Fuller and Callum with classic 2000s RnB hits, a lively atmosphere and a gourmet brunch. The set menu is just €45 plus €20 for bottomless cava or €65 for bottomless champagne.
Embrace the nostalgia as Olivia’s bring the best of 2000s RnB to la Cala de Mijas. It’s not just a brunch, it’s a party with a soundtrack provided by Akon, Usher, J.Lo, Ashanti, and others. Join them for a day filled with rhythm, flavor, and flair in the heart of the Costa del Sol.
For reservations, email at reservations@oliviaslacala.com or call 608 784 367
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
