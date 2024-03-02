Experience the Vibe

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 13:50

Photo: Facebook / DJ Fuller

Entertainment Alert: Olivia’s La Cala’s 2000s RnB Brunch Party. Step into a throwback that’ll have your heart singing as Olivia’s La Cala is setting the stage for a live show that’s all about those smooth 2000s RnB grooves.

The date is Saturday April 6 at 1pm to 5pm and will feature DJs Fuller and Callum with classic 2000s RnB hits, a lively atmosphere and a gourmet brunch. The set menu is just €45 plus €20 for bottomless cava or €65 for bottomless champagne.

Embrace the nostalgia as Olivia’s bring the best of 2000s RnB to la Cala de Mijas. It’s not just a brunch, it’s a party with a soundtrack provided by Akon, Usher, J.Lo, Ashanti, and others. Join them for a day filled with rhythm, flavor, and flair in the heart of the Costa del Sol.

For reservations, email at reservations@oliviaslacala.com or call 608 784 367