By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 9:59

Fallas in Spain Credit: GJFamily, Flickr

Denia City Council has constructed a Fallas route for seniors, making the festivity easily accessible and entertaining for all community members.

Specialised crafts workshops will take place on March 11 at 5:30 pm at the La Pedrera Hospital, and on March 12, at 11:00 am at the Santa Llucia residence.

On Thursday the 7th, a computer workshop will be held in the Classrooms for the Elderly at the Santa Llucia Residence, familiarising the seniors with tablet and mobile phone devices.

March 15 will invite the seniors to follow the Fallas route, experiencing the vibrant celebration of Denia´s Fallas monuments. The route will begin at 4:30 pm from Plaza del Consell.

Seniors are also invited to attend a Pilates class on March 21, Seniors are also invited to attend.

All participants have to register at the Mayor´s office.

Fallas in Spain