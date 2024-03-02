Highlands Rally: Lorca revs up

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 19:01
Motorsport Madness Grips Lorca
Image: carm.es
GET ready for a weekend of high-octane excitement as the XIII Rallye Tierras Altas de Lorca (High lands rally of Lorca) roars into action on March 8 and 9. Lorca is set to witness an increase in tourism, with accommodations already gearing up for a full house during the rally weekend. This adrenaline-pumping event serves as the opener for both the Spanish Super Championship and the Rally Championship of Spain.
Over 80 teams, including top national and international contenders, are gearing up to compete. Teledeporte will broadcast the rally, ensuring it reaches thousands of homes. Among the stars gracing the event is British driver Gus Greensmith, a favourite for the World Championship, and the five-time Dakar winner, Qatari racer Nasser Al-Alttiyah.
Juan Francisco Martínez, Director of Tourism, emphasised the rally’s role in showcasing the region as a hub for sports tourism. This competition promises to draw around 500 participants, filling accommodations not only in Lorca but also benefiting nearby areas like Puerto Lumbreras, Totana, and Águilas.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
