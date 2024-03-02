International tourism thrives: Axarquia’s Easter break projections

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 17:48
Easter Optimism for Axarquia
Image: Shutterstock/ S.Borisov
THE Costa del Sol anticipates a robust hotel occupancy for the upcoming Easter break, projecting rates of 78.53 per cent and 80.78 per cent for March 22-31 and March 27-April 1, respectively. Despite a 2.82 per cent decrease from last year, the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS) remains optimistic, anticipating the Easter holiday’s positive impact on overall occupancy figures.
International tourism is booming, contributing to 70 per cent of the total volume in March. February’s hotel occupancy is estimated at 70 per cent, with 70 per cent attributed to international visitors and 30 per cent to domestic tourists. While surpassing last year’s figures, AEHCOS President José Luque expresses caution due to economic challenges impacting hotel profitability.
Frigiliana-Torrox and Nerja stand out as leading towns in February, with occupancy rates of 81.43 per cent and 74.69 per cent, respectively. These picturesque destinations showcase the region’s charm, attracting a significant share of visitors during the month. As Costa del Sol navigates evolving tourism trends, these towns demonstrate resilience and appeal, contributing substantially to the area’s overall hospitality success.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.