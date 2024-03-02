International tourism thrives: Axarquia’s Easter break projections

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 17:48

THE Costa del Sol anticipates a robust hotel occupancy for the upcoming Easter break, projecting rates of 78.53 per cent and 80.78 per cent for March 22-31 and March 27-April 1, respectively. Despite a 2.82 per cent decrease from last year, the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS) remains optimistic, anticipating the Easter holiday’s positive impact on overall occupancy figures.

International Tourism Boom: Contributing 70 per cent in March

International tourism is booming, contributing to 70 per cent of the total volume in March. February’s hotel occupancy is estimated at 70 per cent, with 70 per cent attributed to international visitors and 30 per cent to domestic tourists. While surpassing last year’s figures, AEHCOS President José Luque expresses caution due to economic challenges impacting hotel profitability.

Frigiliana-Torrox and Nerja Lead in February Occupancy

Frigiliana-Torrox and Nerja stand out as leading towns in February, with occupancy rates of 81.43 per cent and 74.69 per cent, respectively. These picturesque destinations showcase the region’s charm, attracting a significant share of visitors during the month. As Costa del Sol navigates evolving tourism trends, these towns demonstrate resilience and appeal, contributing substantially to the area’s overall hospitality success.

