Trending:

Japan Tour: Manga and Video Games

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 15:41

Manga comes to San Roque

Manga comes to San Roque Photo: Rawpixel

The first San Roque Manga and Video Games Meeting, called ‘Japan Tour’, will be in the large marquee in the Plaza de las Constituciones, where different stands will be set up on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10 from 11am to 8pm. Admission is free

Japan Tour‘ is an appointment for lovers of digital leisure, where they can enjoy the experience of virtual reality and free gaming stations, with the latest generation video game consoles and the best titles of the moment.

As for the activities planned, there will be Japanese-themed photocalls, board games, a creative zone, as well as a bouncy castle and workshops for the little ones. In addition, there will be performances and cosplay character shows on a stage.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading