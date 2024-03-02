Japan Tour: Manga and Video Games

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 15:41

Manga comes to San Roque Photo: Rawpixel

The first San Roque Manga and Video Games Meeting, called ‘Japan Tour’, will be in the large marquee in the Plaza de las Constituciones, where different stands will be set up on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10 from 11am to 8pm. Admission is free

‘Japan Tour‘ is an appointment for lovers of digital leisure, where they can enjoy the experience of virtual reality and free gaming stations, with the latest generation video game consoles and the best titles of the moment.

As for the activities planned, there will be Japanese-themed photocalls, board games, a creative zone, as well as a bouncy castle and workshops for the little ones. In addition, there will be performances and cosplay character shows on a stage.