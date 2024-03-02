Max-ing out on Mother’s Day

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 11:46
Max Beach on Mothers Day
Photo: Max Beach
Join Max Beach to celebrate the extraordinary women in our lives this UK Mother’s Day with a heartwarming Sunday lunch filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.
Raise a toast to the mums who inspire us every day as they offer a FREE glass of cava for all mothers attending lunch on Sunday March 10!
Max Beach has an authentic boho style and laid back atmosphere, all in harmony with the natural environment making it the perfect setting to enjoy your meal. Relax and enjoy the action from above on the sky terraces and balcony, or from the lower deck and cosy interiors.
Reserve your spot now and make this Mother’s Day one to remember, call 952 930 858
And why not treat mum to a Max Beach gift voucher? You can purchase a gift voucher online for use at Max Beach. Just fill in the information on the website (maxbeach.es) and pay online and it will automatically be emailed to you or directly to your mother.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
