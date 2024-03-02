Mijas Council commences tax collection

By John Smith • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 12:31

Mijas Tax Office Credit: Mijas Comunicación

If you pay your Property Tax (IBI) in Mijas by direct debit you receive a 5 per cent discount on the amount due and first charge is due to be made on March 5.

IBI direct debits start in March

On April 5, the Council will be collecting rubbish tax and on May the road tax and some other minor taxes which mainly affect businesses.

90 days after the first remittance, a second one will be made “for residents who have returned the first one or for those who have requested direct debit during the previous months of 2024”, explained the councillor responsible for Economy and Finance, Mario Bravo (PP), who confirmed that “the amounts of all taxes and fees are the same as last year, unless there have been modifications to the property or a revision of its value for some reason”.

The collection of rates and taxes accounts for a large part of municipal income with IBI accounting €42 million rubbish tax a further € 6.5 million.

Review of 1,400 properties for modifications

It should be noted that the Town Hall is collaborating with the land registry to carry out a review (not an inspection because there will be no fine) of some 1,400 properties which appear from aerial photographs to have some unnotified modifications.

Other councils may follow different timescales and there are separate rules for Non-Resident Tax payment.