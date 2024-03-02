Mother´s Day – Single Mother Benefits

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 18:45

Mother with a child Credit: Martina Abba, Flickr

Spain was ranked number 13 on the list of the world´s top countries for paid maternity leave and is considered one of the best countries to live in for single mothers.

In 2022, the Natural Movement of the Population revealed that more babies were born in Spain to single mothers than to married couples.

With the rise of the women´s movement in the country, these statistics prove that being a single mother in Spain comes with benefits.

Last year, Spain approved the reformed Family Law, improving the lives of single parents.

Single mothers are now able to receive the same benefits as those granted to large families. This also applies to mothers with sole custody without financial support and survivors of gender violence.

All single mothers now receive a monthly parenting allowance of €150, regardless of their employment status.

Considered to be one of the most generous countries for maternal leave, the mothers are granted 16 weeks of paid leave, receiving 100 per cent of the salary. Parents must take the first six weeks off after the child´s birth and the rest ten used either at once or throughout the first year.

Unpaid paternal is also available, leaving work for up to three years and coming back to the same job.

There are also benefits accessible for mothers earning less than the minimum vital income, with monthly supplements for each child between €57 and €115.