Nature blooms: Vélez-Málaga’s green makeover

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 7:00
Breathing Life into Almayate
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall
IN a bid to enhance the environmental landscape, the Department of Environment in Vélez-Málaga has successfully replanted 30 trees near the Sacred Heart of Jesus Park in Almayate. Rocío Ruiz, the Environmental Councillor, and Almayate’s Deputy Mayor, Jesús María Claros, detailed the eco-friendly initiative. This forms part of the urban tree replacement program under the 2023 Agricultural Employment Promotion Plan (PFEA) for gardens, with a total budget of €263,639.10.
Ruiz underscored the broader municipality-wide reforestation strategy, having recently completed similar efforts in Caleta and various areas of Vélez-Málaga, totalling 180 newly planted trees.
Explaining the project’s financing, Ruiz disclosed a breakdown of costs, with €179,045.39 allocated for labour and €84,593.71 for machinery and materials. She outlined the phased implementation, with the first stage completed in Almayate, including the replantation of 30 trees. The second phase, targeting additional green spaces and tree wells, is set to begin shortly.
Claros concluded by unveiling a commemorative plaque in the park and acknowledging the area’s ongoing dedication to community spaces.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
