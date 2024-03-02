Palma redefines ‘all-inclusive’

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 21:33

Tourist guides undergoing training. Credit: noticies.palma.es

Palma is leading the way in accessible tourism, thanks to a pioneering collaboration between the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation and ONCE.

Together, they launched an innovative training day for tourist guides, aimed at creating tours that are accessible to visually impaired individuals.

This initiative is a critical step in Palma’s journey towards becoming an inclusive destination that welcomes everyone, irrespective of their physical abilities.

Deputy Mayor Javier Bonet emphasised the city’s commitment, stating, ‘from the Foundation we are committed to developing projects that help us position Palma as an inclusive, accessible city, open to everyone’.

This vision is encapsulated in the ‘Palma for Everyone’ project, which seeks to make Palma’s rich history and cultural offerings accessible to all visitors.

A notable outcome of this collaboration was the ‘Sensations’ tour, a pilot initiative that provided a multi-sensory experience of Palma. Participants explored the city through touch, taste, and smell, discovering its history and culture in a unique way.

The initiative also introduced tactile-visual maps, designed with reliefs and in Braille, enhancing the city’s navigability for those with visual impairments.

Moreover, the use of technology, such as Map’s Voice technology, offers voice-guided tours in several languages, making Palma’s attractions more accessible to a diverse audience.

The city’s efforts don’t stop there. Plans to work with specialised travel agencies to develop tourist packages catered to different needs further demonstrate Palma’s dedication to accessible tourism.

These initiatives reflect a broader commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that Palma remains a leading destination for accessible tourism in Mallorca.

Through innovative projects and a focus on cognitive accessibility, Palma is not just adapting to the needs of its visitors but is also setting a benchmark for other cities to follow.