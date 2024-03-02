By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 11:30

Pinoso gears up for annual Procession of the Crosses. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Residents of Pinoso are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Procession of the Crosses, a tradition set to illuminate the streets on Holy Wednesday night, March 27.

In anticipation, the town has announced the distribution of tunics for interested participants.

On Sunday, March 24, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, locals can collect their tunics at the Santa Catalina location.

To partake in the procession, individuals are required to pay a participation fee of €10 per person.

The Procession of the Crosses holds profound significance for the community of Pinoso, serving as a solemn expression of faith and tradition.