Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 11:30
Pinoso gears up for annual Procession of the Crosses. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
Residents of Pinoso are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Procession of the Crosses, a tradition set to illuminate the streets on Holy Wednesday night, March 27.
In anticipation, the town has announced the distribution of tunics for interested participants.
On Sunday, March 24, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, locals can collect their tunics at the Santa Catalina location.
To partake in the procession, individuals are required to pay a participation fee of €10 per person.
The Procession of the Crosses holds profound significance for the community of Pinoso, serving as a solemn expression of faith and tradition.
