Possible Tourist Tax

Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 12:54
Alejandro Lorenzo to propose tourist tax
The spokesperson for Podemos Alejandro Lorenzo who sits on the Almeria City Council has announced that he plans to call for the introduction of a tourist tax.
He argues that “The implementation of a Tourist Tax in Almeria would represent a step that will allow us to generate additional resources to invest in improving the tourist experience, conserving our heritage and promoting responsible tourism that benefits both visitors and our residents”.
A specific amount would be added to the bills of non-residents staying in hotels, hostels, holiday apartments and campsites and would be based on the number of days they stay.
He uses the example of international destinations as well as the Balearic Islands where such taxes are imposed and believes that such a tax would benefit all.
It may well be that other tourist destinations in the Province could support his plans as if they don’t charge a tourist tax, then their area will potentially be cheaper.
