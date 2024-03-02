Riding on the beach

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 13:44

Horse riding route in Mijas Photo: Mijas Town Hall / pxhere CC

Mijas is one of the municipalities in Spain with the largest number of horses and the 8th edition of the equestrian route along the beach of Mijas has now been confirmed: it will take place on Saturday March 9 from 9.30am.

The starting point for this equestrian route will be the esplanade under the motorway bridge at Finca La Alberquilla (behind La Morena), to continue through Cortijo El Ahogadero and Cerros del Águila to enter the Chaparral area, after which there will be a short break on the esplanade of the El Chaparral school and, from there, to reach the beach of La Cala.

The route will end with a paella and a live performance by the Peña Flamenca del Sur, as well as a race in which children and adults can participate. To ensure safety, the organisers have provided for the presence of an emergency vet, as well as a farrier and a support car, in addition to the civil protection teams who will ensure the correct development of the route.

In previous editions, more than 200 riders have taken part, so the organisers are confident that the event will be a success. “Mijas has coast and mountains, which makes this equestrian route unique on the Costa del Sol,” said Juan López-Ayala, president of the Peña Caballista Mijeña.