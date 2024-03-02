By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 9:30

Ryanair takes flight: Alicante soars with nine new summer routes. Image: Alicante City & Beach / Facebook.

Ryanair has reaffirmed its dedication to Alicante by unveiling nine new routes for the upcoming summer season.

The new routes will connect Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport with Cardiff and Norwich (United Kingdom), Münster (Germany), Rzeszów (Poland), Zagreb (Croatia), Sofia (Bulgaria), and Barcelona.

These routes will commence this month, just in time for the summer season.

Additionally, Budapest (Hungary) will reopen, and the Lisbon (Portugal) route will be extended to become an annual service.

Most routes will operate with two weekly flights, except for Cardiff, which will add a Friday frequency starting in May.

Elena Cabrera, the general director of Ryanair for Spain and Portugal, highlighted the expansion of Ryanair’s summer season in Alicante, emphasising the addition of three extra aircraft to the fleet, bringing the total to 16.

This marks a record for Alicante and Spain, reflecting the airline’s commitment to the region.

With 89 routes, including nine new ones, Ryanair anticipates nearly a million more passengers this summer in Alicante.

Luis Barcala, the mayor of Alicante, underscored Ryanair’s significance in boosting airport traffic and connections.

He emphasised the need for infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a second runway at the airport and a railway connection to the city.

Toni Pérez, the president of the Provincial Council, praised the collaboration between public and private sectors and highlighted Ryanair’s role in enhancing connectivity with various countries.

He also noted the positive trend of deseasonalising tourism on the Costa Blanca.

With these new routes, Ryanair will operate a total of 89 routes to and from Alicante, with nearly 40 per cent of the airport’s air traffic attributable to the airline.

Alicante ranks among the top five airports for Ryanair in Spain, demonstrating its strategic importance to the company.