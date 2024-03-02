Sparkle into Spring

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 12:05

Charity dinner and fashion show Photo: Pickpik CC

Head to the Doña Julia Golf Club at Casares Costa on Thursday March 14 for a fund raising dinner plus a fashion show featuring exclusive pre-loved luxury clothing and accessories, all for sale on the night.

It all starts at 7.30pm with a complimentary welcome glass of cava then there is a 3-course dinner starting at 8pm. The price is just €25, there will be a raffle and all proceeds from the event will benefit the SOS Perrera de los Barrios dog shelter.

Tickets are available from the SOS Perrera charity shop in Duquesa Marina, Doña Julia Golf, The Book Shop in Sabanillas and The Office in Duquesa Marina.

Also, if there are any animal lovers out there who could possibly donate prizes for the raffle please contact Melissa on 622 060 488.

Please bring cash on the evening to buy any fashion items and raffle tickets as card payments can’t be accepted and don’t forget, SOS Perrera dog shelter will receive all profits on the night!