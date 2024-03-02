Vote for the best

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Restaurante Sarmiento in Casares
Four restaurants from the Costa del Sol are competing for ‘Best Traditional Cuisine Restaurant’.
Erre de Urrechu (Marbella), Casa Navarra (Mijas), Tragabuches (Marbella) and Sarmiento (Casares) are four of the five contenders to be named ‘Best Traditional Cuisine Restaurant’ at the Gurmé Awards in Málaga. Four different establishments, but with one thing in common: the inspiration in Mediterranean gastronomy and the exquisite care in the selection of the raw materials that make up the menu.
With the GURMÉ Málaga awards for the best establishments, the organiser ABC wants to recognise the efforts made by professionals in the hotel and catering industry.
Thus, four restaurants from Costa del Sol form part of this prized list, which they share with Restaurante Miguel in Malaga, and from which only one winner will emerge. To vote for them, all you have to do is go to the website , register and vote.
There are also prizes in other categories which you can vote for:
Best creative cuisine restaurant
Best traditional cuisine restaurant
Best international cuisine
Best new opening
Best informal bar/restaurant
All information on how to vote for your favourite is on the website: premiosgurmemalaga.es
The winners will be decided by the free and direct vote of Internet users. Each of the prizes will consist of a mention as the winner of the category and the presentation of a plaque. And of course – the kudos!
