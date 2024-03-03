By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:53
SPORTS tourism will generate an economic impact of €500,000 in Torremolinos
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Sports tourism will generate an economic impact of €500,000 in Torremolinos as nearly 1,000 foreign athletes arrive in the town to train throughout the month of March. 42 teams will arrive over the next few days: 13 swimming teams, 19 football teams, six athletics teams and four multisports teams.
“Torremolinos is committed to sports tourism as an element of seasonality,” said the Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, who added, “the commitment of the town to be a benchmark in this area helps us to break the seasonality, generating wealth in the municipality throughout the year”.
By sporting disciplines, football is the one that concentrates the largest number of athletes with the arrival of 490 players. It is followed by swimming, which will attract 283 international swimmers to the municipality’s aquatic facilities in March. Athletics has 159 athletes this coming month and multi-sports teams will bring another 63 athletes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.