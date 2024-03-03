By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:53

SPORTS tourism will generate an economic impact of €500,000 in Torremolinos Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Sports tourism will generate an economic impact of €500,000 in Torremolinos as nearly 1,000 foreign athletes arrive in the town to train throughout the month of March. 42 teams will arrive over the next few days: 13 swimming teams, 19 football teams, six athletics teams and four multisports teams.

“Torremolinos is committed to sports tourism as an element of seasonality,” said the Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, who added, “the commitment of the town to be a benchmark in this area helps us to break the seasonality, generating wealth in the municipality throughout the year”.

By sporting disciplines, football is the one that concentrates the largest number of athletes with the arrival of 490 players. It is followed by swimming, which will attract 283 international swimmers to the municipality’s aquatic facilities in March. Athletics has 159 athletes this coming month and multi-sports teams will bring another 63 athletes.