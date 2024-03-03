By Anna Ellis •
The IX National Artichoke Congress, hosted by Almoradí over the first weekend of March, drew thousands of artichoke enthusiasts.
The event, declared a festival of regional tourist interest, featured an extensive gastro-festive program prepared by the Council.
The event aims to showcase the pride of the Vega Baja orchard: the artichoke.
By celebrating this versatile vegetable, the efforts of approximately 7,000 producers and packers in the region are also recognised.
These individuals directly and indirectly rely on the artichoke for their livelihoods, despite facing challenges such as rising prices and the impacts of climate change on production.
At the heart of the festivities was the ‘Menjars de la Terra’ exhibition, highlighting the gastronomic heritage of the province.
Attendees had the chance to savour special tapas featuring artichokes prepared by local chefs, showcasing the region’s native cuisine.
This year, visitors also had the opportunity to explore the Crafts and Local Market on Calle Mayor, adding a new dimension to the celebration.
