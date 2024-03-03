Barcelona Beer Festival in March

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 15:33

Friends cheering with beer Credit: Elevate, Pexels

If you couldn´t get enough of Octoberfest, this month presents another chance to get the taste of the best beer from Spain and beyond.

Barcelona Beer Festival will take place from March 22 to March 24 at Fira de Barcelona-Montjuïc.

The Festival is claimed to be one of the most important annual craft beer events in Southern Europe. These three days, Barcelona becomes the world’s beer capital, uniting visitors from all over the world.

As estimated by the organisation, this year, the festival will unite several thousands of beer enthusiasts from different countries and will present beer tasting of approximately 400 varieties of craft beer.

About 40 per cent of the presented beer will be Catalonia´s products, 30 per cent will be from other regions of Spain, and the remaining third from other countries.

For the best experience, Beer Informers, identified by wearing yellow vests, offer professional advice on the wide range of beers and help the visitors make their decisions.

Beer specialists will also demonstrate innovative brewing methods, encouraging the visitors to participate.

Alongside the best beer, traditional Catalan dishes are expected which the organisers say, “will create a special festive atmosphere” and live music will be performed by DJs and the groovy band Koko-Jean & The Tonics.

Book your entry through the website BarcelonaBeerFestival.com