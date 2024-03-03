Does size really matter?

By John Smith • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 16:30

Small classrooms are best for children Credit: Damià Caro flickr

Research seems to suggest that the smaller the class size the more successful the students but not necessarily for the reasons that might be expected.

Result of recent studies

Recent studies have concluded that the optimum class size should be in the region of 18 students and the younger they are, the more important it is to keep the numbers being taught as low as possible.

It is a fairly simple equation as children start to learn the basics of language and mathematics at an early age and therefore the fewer in the class the more time that the teacher is able to spend ensuring that they are grasping the basics correctly.

As they get older then size isn’t actually as important, but size does still matter not so much from an educational point of view but more from a behavioural one as simply put, the fewer the students the less likely they are to be disruptive or distracted because it becomes clear to teachers more quickly.

Both public and private schools quite reasonably have to balance income with expenditure and therefore it is not realistic to expect them to have minimal numbers of students and the reality of the situation is that once they hit secondary school to have plus or minus between five and 10 in the class makes very little difference to a teenager’s ability to learn.

Relying on professional teachers

Clearly a small class size is the ideal scenario but if the teachers are committed professionals then they will ensure that they do their best for all of those in their charge and parents can see from past results how successful the school has been.