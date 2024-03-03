European Easter – The Wet Monday

By Anna Akopyan •
Water fight
If you are in Poland on an Easter Monday, stay sharp and leave your electronics at home – it is a national day water fight day.
The “Smigus-Dygnus” tradition has unclear origins but it is believed to have links to the pre-Christian March equinox and the coming of spring, in which water is celebrated as being the symbol of life and renewal.
The tradition is also ascribed to the 14th century when countryside boys were given an allowance to drench girls with water on an Easter Monday to show their affection. It was believed that the girl who ended up being the most soaked will be the next one to get married.
Now, the national custom is still popular and involves children, adults and any innocent passers-by with water balloons, water guns and sometimes even firefighter trucks.
A similar tradition is held in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania and Thailand.
Is Spain the next to take it on?
