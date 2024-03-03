Festival Sets Benidorm Ablaze

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 19:52

Fiery Scenes Credit: www.benidorm.org

The ‘Fallas’(effigies), festival in Benidorm is a vibrant celebration that takes place annually in March. While Benidorm is more usually associated with party lifestyle and stunning beaches, this festival shows the more cultural side to the city’s identity. Originating in Valencia, this festival has expanded to various Spanish regions and party turned Benidorm has embraced it with enthusiasm. The festivities centre around the creation of intricate sculptures known as ‘fallas’. These sculptures are often satirical and depict humorous scenes or commentaries on current events. Local artists and craftsmen commit months of work into crafting these masterpieces, only to see them set on fire in a spectacular display of flames and fireworks at the end of the festival.

Benidorm’s fallas festival brings the streets to life in a riot of colours music and parades the city’s neighbourhoods become open air art galleries, showcasing the diverse talent and creativity of the community. Each falla tells a story conveying social or political messages through artistic expression.

Throughout the festival the streets are alive with traditional music and the aroma of traditional Spanish cuisine. Local residents and visitors participate together in the celebrations, dancing and partying that characterise this festival.

The highlight of the event is the ‘crema’(cremation), as the fallas are set on fire in a spectacular display of pyrotechnics. This symbolic act marks the end of the festival and the fiery finale is a breathtaking spectacle that attracts crowds from near and far.

More information and event dates from: www.benidorm.org