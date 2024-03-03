Film Fascinates with Uneasy Themes

By Katriona Sporkmann •
On Friday, March 8, there will be an opportunity to see the 2023 film ‘May/December’ in English in Javea’s Jayan Cinema.
The Jayan cinema opened on 22 August 1958. JAYAN is the acronym of its founders, Jaime Ortuño and Angela Devesa. In October 1966 two halls were created as we know them today, with the closed hall and the summer terrace. In 2018, the hall and the marquee were renovated in the purest modernist style. Today, the Jayan cinema is one of the best equipped cinemas in terms of image and sound in Spain. It’s a great place for an evening out, or date night.
May/December is a tense and emotive film which challenges our reactions and morality. Based around the true story of teacher Mary Kay Letourneau’s sexual relationship with the thirteen-year-old student she went to prison for and later married, the film explores some uncomfortable issues.
Twenty years after Gracie Atherton-Yu and her young husband Joe’s affair scandalised the country, with their children about to graduate from high school, a film is to be made about their story. Actress Elizabeth Berry will spend time with the family to try to better understand Gracie, whom she is to play, causing the family dynamic to unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.
Starting at 5.45pm. the film runs for 113 minutes. Entrance price is 6 euros.
Cine Jayan
Calle Santísimo Cristo del Mar
14, 03730 Jávea, Alicante
