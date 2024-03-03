By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 13:56
Flood prevention works in Fuengirola
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
In a time of severe drought it is strange to be talking about flood prevention. However, Fuengirola Town Hall and the Junta de Andalucía are taking steps to put an end to the flooding problems in the Paseo Marítimo of Torreblanca by replacing the sewage collection system that dates back to 1979.
“We have been demanding urgent action as, during heavy rainfall, the pipe network flooded a large part of the Paseo Marítimo”, said the Mayor, Ana Mula. The work will cost nearly €9 million, affecting just over 1.1 kilometres of pipework and will take around 12 months to complete.
The project consists of replacing the existing 800-millimetre diameter concrete pipework with 1,200 and 1,400-millimetre high-density polyethylene. The project also includes the creation of an in-line storm tank with a structure made up of prefabricated reinforced concrete frame modules. The work began in September 2023 and will serve to collect rainwater more efficiently and avoid overloading the network in the event of heavy rainfall.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
