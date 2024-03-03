By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 15:33

Grab your thinking caps: K9 doggy charity quiz fun in La Marina. Image: Markgraf / Shutterstock.com.

Join in some quizzing fun at Cafe Bar Zaksia in La Marina all for a good cause.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 23, with the evening starting at 5:00 PM for food and 6:00 PM for the quiz.

For a nominal fee of €5, you can participate in the quiz followed by a game of Play Your Cards Right.

The fun doesn’t stop there, stick around for a chance to win fantastic prizes in the raffle.

For more information or to book your table for your team, visit Cafe Bar Zaksia at Calle Madrid, 3, 03177 La Marina, Alicante, or call (+34) 643 91 71 12.

Funds raised go directly to K9 Animal Rescue Charity, making a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need.

For additional details about the charity, reach out via email at k9clubinfo@gmail.com or give the charity a call at (+34) 711082807.