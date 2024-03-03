In-room water meters for hotels

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 12:44
Water meters in hotel rooms
Photo: pxhere CC
The Junta de Andalucia is talking to hotels about in-room water meters to save water so that those who consume the most pay the most.
At the moment, the incorporation of smart meters, in the form of individual meters at the entrance to the bathrooms in hotel rooms, is rare. However, the proposed measure seeks to make those who consume more pay more, that is, to discourage water wastage in the tourism sector.
Smart meters in rooms has already been the subject of discussion between some hotel chains and local water companies, according to El Correo de Andalucía. The challenge for the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport is to choose when, how and within what timeframe these measures are to be implemented so as not to damage business over the summer.
Measuring consumption per user would be one of the most visible measures to control water use in one of the sectors that is always in the spotlight, tourism. In January, Emasesa, the public water company in Seville, published a figure that sparked the debate: each tourist or guest consumes an average of 350 litres of water, a figure much higher than the average resident uses.
Among the measures also up for discussion is the complete replacement of bathtubs as well as the incorporation of water aerators that increase the pressure and strength of the flow, but which can save up to 50 per cent in water consumption.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
