By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 8:44

La Mata's skyline altered: New sports pavilion nears completion. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Residents of La Mata will soon have their long-awaited sports hall and multipurpose centre, ending decades of having to travel to Torrevieja for sports activities.

Orthem, the successful bidder for the construction, has been progressing rapidly since the works began last September.

The structure of this €5M investment is now fully erected, aligning with the initial plans outlined in the project infographic.

Efforts to fit the venue into a small plot led project designers to adapt and raise the building’s height to ensure it met the minimum requirements for sports facilities.

However, this increase in height has resulted in the loss of privileged views from numerous tourist homes overlooking the Torrevieja and La Mata lagoons and the sea.

In fact, some owners, tenants, or guests of these apartments are now in close proximity to the sports centre’s wall if they step out onto their balconies.

While most of the development, consisting of five eight-story towers, remains unaffected by the sports centre, around eight apartments in two buildings now have the sports pavilion’s concrete structure as their new external view.

The building boasts privileged views of one of La Mata’s few urban green areas, including dunes and the sea, standing out prominently in the town’s skyline as the tallest structures.

However, their construction irreversibly altered the profile of the nearby natural park of La Mata and Torrevieja lagoons.

The sports pavilion now adds another prominent feature, especially visible to the thousands of users of the nearby N332 stretch of road.