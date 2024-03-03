La Vieja tradition carried on

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:49
The Asprodalba Viejas on sale in their shop
Credit: Asprodalba
The Vera not for profit organisation Asprodalba exists to improve the quality of life of people with intellectual disabilities and that of their families and has done so for 40 years.
Its official title is the Association for the promotion of people with intellectual disabilities in eastern Almeria and offers specialised, comprehensive and personalised care, maximizing the skills and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.
It raises funds through its shop on Calle Angustias in Vera and for the past 25 years its work force has produced special paper dolls which can be filled with sweets.
There is a tradition that each year, there is a day known as Día de la Vieja in Levante Almeriense which marks the halfway point of Lent and this year that falls on March 7.
The tradition is that families will visit the countryside on that day each armed with one of the dolls known as La Vieja where they open the doll and enjoy the sweets.
