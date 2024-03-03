Mother´s Day – Unique gift ideas

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 9:42

Mother and daughter Credit: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

Mother´s Day is the perfect occasion to show your love and appreciation and although flowers and cards are sweet, there are tons of unique gifts to give your mother this year.

Master Class Subscription

Encourage your mother to develop her interests and learn new things from professionals. Whether by booking a local in-person class subscription or online courses, this is a gift that can be personalised for any woman.

Photo Session

Remind your mother of her beauty and arrange a photo shoot, whether alone or with family, to capture your affection in memories.

A Weekend Trip

Take the weekend off with those closest to you and discover new cities, beaches, or resorts for some quality time with your mother.

Family Recipe Book

Remember the best dishes by your parents and family members and gather them in a self-made family recipe book that will be dear to your mother and could be passed down to future generations.

Baked Goods

Bake a pie, cupcakes or cookies, specialised to your mother´s taste to enjoy on the special day of celebration, it is sure to be appreciated.

Mug Warmer

Create a continual supply of warm coffee and tea by gifting a mug warmer to help your mother avoid reheating her drinks and getting distracted throughout the day.

Wine Glass Chiller

Keep wine perfectly chilled even in the Spanish heat: no more ice or plastic tumblers to make your mother enjoy her drinks on a new level.