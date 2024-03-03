Mother´s Day – Unique gift ideas

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 9:42
Mother and daughter
Credit: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels
Mother´s Day is the perfect occasion to show your love and appreciation and although flowers and cards are sweet, there are tons of unique gifts to give your mother this year.
Master Class Subscription
Encourage your mother to develop her interests and learn new things from professionals. Whether by booking a local in-person class subscription or online courses, this is a gift that can be personalised for any woman.
Photo Session
Remind your mother of her beauty and arrange a photo shoot, whether alone or with family, to capture your affection in memories.
A Weekend Trip
Take the weekend off with those closest to you and discover new cities, beaches, or resorts for some quality time with your mother.
Family Recipe Book
Remember the best dishes by your parents and family members and gather them in a self-made family recipe book that will be dear to your mother and could be passed down to future generations.
Baked Goods
Bake a pie, cupcakes or cookies, specialised to your mother´s taste to enjoy on the special day of celebration, it is sure to be appreciated.
Mug Warmer
Create a continual supply of warm coffee and tea by gifting a mug warmer to help your mother avoid reheating her drinks and getting distracted throughout the day.
Wine Glass Chiller
Keep wine perfectly chilled even in the Spanish heat: no more ice or plastic tumblers to make your mother enjoy her drinks on a new level.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.