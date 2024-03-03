S.L.A.P. Creativity over Consumption

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 15:03

Altea illuminated at night Credit: Tuscasasrurales, Flickr

S.L.A.P. (Street Light Art Project) is a development by Ansur Zapico Alonso, using plastic thermofusion to create a night illumination route in Altea.

Exploring the old town of Altea, the visitors can choose their own routes by following the red dots on the map, which are distributed in Altea´s House of Culture and across the town. The dots mark the location of each of the 50 lamposts that make up the journey.

The project was made to promote creativity over consumption, using plastic thermofusion, in which plastic is transformed into works of art.

“In my hands, the bag undergoes its own metamorphosis, hatching and emerging through light,” said Alonso about his S.L.A.P.

The innovation has been yet another local reminder to be mindful of energy consumption and the state of the environment.

Alonso had collected plastic waste throughout the Alicante province and has stated them to represent, “the contemporary footprint of consumer society,”, something which his artistic intervention addresses.

The project was sponsored by Altea´s City Council.

“With all my love for the town of Altea and its visitors,”: Ansur Zapico Alonso.