S.L.A.P. Creativity over Consumption

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 15:03
Altea illuminated at night
Credit: Tuscasasrurales, Flickr
S.L.A.P. (Street Light Art Project) is a development by Ansur Zapico Alonso, using plastic thermofusion to create a night illumination route in Altea.
Exploring the old town of Altea, the visitors can choose their own routes by following the red dots on the map, which are distributed in Altea´s House of Culture and across the town. The dots mark the location of each of the 50 lamposts that make up the journey.
The project was made to promote creativity over consumption, using plastic thermofusion, in which plastic is transformed into works of art.
“In my hands, the bag undergoes its own metamorphosis, hatching and emerging through light,” said Alonso about his S.L.A.P.
The innovation has been yet another local reminder to be mindful of energy consumption and the state of the environment.
Alonso had collected plastic waste throughout the Alicante province and has stated them to represent, “the contemporary footprint of consumer society,”, something which his artistic intervention addresses.
The project was sponsored by Altea´s City Council.
“With all my love for the town of Altea and its visitors,”: Ansur Zapico Alonso.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.