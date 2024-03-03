Student nurses are heroes at British Museum

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 17:26
The two students and their tutor
Credit: University of Almeria
Two young student nurses from the University of Almeria, Antonio Díaz and Sandra Aliaga became heroes in London when they saved a young woman’s life.
In February they were on holiday in the UK and after visiting the British Museum they were about to leave to enjoy some lunch when they spotted the girl fall to the ground unconscious whilst all that others seem to want to do was film her.
Security officers discovered that they were fourth year student nurses and ask them to assist in looking after the girl whilst waiting for paramedics which they were prepared to do although it was an unusual situation to be put in.
It was necessary to loosen the girl’s clothes but because she was clearly a Muslim, they insisted that a screen be put in place in order to preserve her modesty.
After identifying that she was breathing albeit weakly, the two nurses monitored her signs and waited for paramedics to arrive which took about 50 minutes and at that stage the modest heroes backed out.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.