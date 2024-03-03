Student nurses are heroes at British Museum

By John Smith • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 17:26

The two students and their tutor Credit: University of Almeria

Two young student nurses from the University of Almeria, Antonio Díaz and Sandra Aliaga became heroes in London when they saved a young woman’s life.

Student nurses to the rescue

In February they were on holiday in the UK and after visiting the British Museum they were about to leave to enjoy some lunch when they spotted the girl fall to the ground unconscious whilst all that others seem to want to do was film her.

Security officers discovered that they were fourth year student nurses and ask them to assist in looking after the girl whilst waiting for paramedics which they were prepared to do although it was an unusual situation to be put in.

It was necessary to loosen the girl’s clothes but because she was clearly a Muslim, they insisted that a screen be put in place in order to preserve her modesty.

Quiet heroes

After identifying that she was breathing albeit weakly, the two nurses monitored her signs and waited for paramedics to arrive which took about 50 minutes and at that stage the modest heroes backed out.