Suggestion inbox

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 11:49
Online suggestion box for Marbella
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella City Council relaunched the use of the citizen’s mailbox, an online tool for making suggestions and requesting information on municipal services.
The Council is to launch a campaign to promote the online tool that allows people to express ideas, incidents, complaints or suggestions. Councillor, Enrique Rodríguez, said that, “it is a very useful system that guarantees that the voices and concerns of the residents of Marbella are heard and dealt with effectively, improving communication and facilitating direct contact“.
In 2023 more than 250 communications have been registered in different areas through the system. The councillor explained that, “the campaign will consist of a first phase in which more than 5,000 flyers will be distributed, posters will be put up and social networks will be used with the main objective of increasing visibility”.
The requests received are filtered and forwarded to the competent delegation or district for resolution and each of them is responsible for providing a response that can be by e-mail, telephone or in person, depending on the needs of each case, within a maximum period of 20 days.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.