Suggestion inbox

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 11:49

Online suggestion box for Marbella Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella City Council relaunched the use of the citizen’s mailbox, an online tool for making suggestions and requesting information on municipal services.

The Council is to launch a campaign to promote the online tool that allows people to express ideas, incidents, complaints or suggestions. Councillor, Enrique Rodríguez, said that, “it is a very useful system that guarantees that the voices and concerns of the residents of Marbella are heard and dealt with effectively, improving communication and facilitating direct contact“.

In 2023 more than 250 communications have been registered in different areas through the system. The councillor explained that, “the campaign will consist of a first phase in which more than 5,000 flyers will be distributed, posters will be put up and social networks will be used with the main objective of increasing visibility”.

The requests received are filtered and forwarded to the competent delegation or district for resolution and each of them is responsible for providing a response that can be by e-mail, telephone or in person, depending on the needs of each case, within a maximum period of 20 days.