Swimming pool confusion

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 12:23

Conflicting regulations: refill or not? Photo: Flickr CC / William Warby

The president of the Association of Property Administrators of Malaga and Melilla, Manuel Jiménez, has expressed his concern about the regulations issued at both regional and municipal level in relation to the refilling of swimming pools.

Will it be possible to open communal swimming pools this summer with the drought? The Malaga and Melilla Association of Property Administrators held a press conference on Tuesday February 27 to call for a unified regulation regarding the refilling of swimming pools, given the contradictions between the Junta de Andalucía and the different town councils.

This situation has led to some communities being open and others closed, generating conflict between neighbours. Jiménez pointed out that the Junta de Andalucía decree specifies that pools can be refilled if they are newly built, if they have been emptied due to building work, or even if they were already full. But each town hall is developing its own regulation. “We find different measures being taken by different town halls, from one end of the province to the other,” he said.

With the swimming pool season approaching and uncertainty over refilling regulations, Jiménez has called for urgent clarification of measures regarding swimming pools, landscaped areas and other facilities in homeowners’ associations that may be affected by drought measures.