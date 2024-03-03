The best start to the year in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:41
Record figures for Torremolinos
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Torremolinos has started the year with some outstanding figures for travellers and overnight stays which notably improve on those recorded in January 2023, itself a record year in terms of tourist arrivals.
According to the information provided by the Hotel Occupancy Survey of Andalucia of the National Statistics Institute (INE), the town had 40,309 travellers in January, 4,832 more than in the same month of 2023, which represents a growth of almost 14 per cent and is the best start to the year in history.
January saw an increase in both domestic and foreign tourists. The first month of the year closed with a total of 14,290 domestic tourists, 2,679 more than in the same period of 2023. International visitors in January totalled 26,019, with a growth of 2,153 more foreign tourists than in January 2023.
Travellers from the Netherlands were the most numerous at the start of the year with a total of 6,624 visitors, followed closely by British tourists, who accounted for 6,017 travellers. The number of visitors to the town in January represents 31 per cent of the total number of visitors to the whole of the Costa del Sol.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.