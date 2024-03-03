The best start to the year in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:41

Record figures for Torremolinos Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos has started the year with some outstanding figures for travellers and overnight stays which notably improve on those recorded in January 2023, itself a record year in terms of tourist arrivals.

According to the information provided by the Hotel Occupancy Survey of Andalucia of the National Statistics Institute (INE), the town had 40,309 travellers in January, 4,832 more than in the same month of 2023, which represents a growth of almost 14 per cent and is the best start to the year in history.

January saw an increase in both domestic and foreign tourists. The first month of the year closed with a total of 14,290 domestic tourists, 2,679 more than in the same period of 2023. International visitors in January totalled 26,019, with a growth of 2,153 more foreign tourists than in January 2023.

Travellers from the Netherlands were the most numerous at the start of the year with a total of 6,624 visitors, followed closely by British tourists, who accounted for 6,017 travellers. The number of visitors to the town in January represents 31 per cent of the total number of visitors to the whole of the Costa del Sol.