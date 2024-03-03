By EWN • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 16:02

The British Removal Company is located in Malaga, offering a removal and storage service for the Costa del Sol.

We have been based in Alhaurin de la Torre near Malaga Airport since 2002 and provide a quality and competitively priced service for all your moving requirements.

The British Removal Company is a Spanish SL registered business (CIF number B92524909) and has a Spanish and European Transport Licence. We are very experienced and knowledgeable regarding the undertaking of removals within Spain.

We specialise in local moves within Andalucia using our fleet of smaller vans which can easily get to those difficult locations within the Spanish villages and campo areas.

We also undertake international removals between Spain, Gibraltar, UK and Ireland. We provide a regular international transport service with our large pantechnicon lorries leaving Malaga every month for the UK. Let our expertise ease the pressure and make the journey between Spain, Gibraltar and the UK (in either direction) a simple stress-free experience – including full customs clearance.

The international removal industry has completely changed since Brexit. Our knowledgeable office staff will guide you through the customs process, assisting you with all the required paperwork.

Our UK depot is a B.A.R member (British Association of Removers) and is located in Preston, Lancashire, providing a removal service for the whole of the UK.

Our fully trained operative staff can provide a full export packing and wrapping service using quality packing materials. We also sell quality, competitively priced boxes, bubble wrap, paper and tape should you wish to pack your own personal effects.

The British Removal Company has an excellent storage facility. Our modern 1200 square foot warehouse offers clean, safe and secure containerised storage.

Our fully alarmed warehouse provides 24 hour security and easy access. It consists of 6.5 cubic metre wooden storage containers that have been specially constructed to hold household and personal effects. Containerised storage is the cheapest and easiest way to store goods long term.

We welcome potential clients to visit our warehouse. Before you decide to use The British Removal Company our office staff will be more than happy to discuss your removal and storage requirements and show you around our high quality facility.

All removal and storage work undertaken by The British Removal Company has Extended Liability Insurance Cover.

For all your removal needs contact The British Removal Company for advice and a free without obligation quotation. We will arrange for our surveyor to visit you, discuss your requirements and advise on the best course of action specific to your move.

We also have an on-line quotation form that can be used if required which can be found at our website – www.brcspain.com

