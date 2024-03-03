Tripling capacity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 12:13

Photo, Pantano de la Concepción: Diputacion de Malaga

The Junta de Andalucia has said that it will triple the capacity of the Marbella desalination plant before the end of 2024. The reserves of the Concepción reservoir have almost reached 25 percent, 5 percent more has been added thanks to the latest rains.

The Costa del Sol is accelerating the pace of its works on the water system with an eye on the summer according to the Regional Minister of Agriculture, Water and Development, Carmen Crespo, during a visit to Fuengirola.

Crespo referred to the important work being carried out on the Marbella desalination plant – the Costa del Sol’s main lifeline in the face of the drought. The councillor said that the work currently underway to double its capacity from six to 12 cubic hectometres “will be completed in May” and that work will also begin as soon as possible to “triple it”. According to Crespo, this work will be completed before the end of 2024.

The Councillor recalled the need for water in this region, especially in summer when the population triples. The area needs “one cubic hectometre per week”. Hence the urgency of increasing the capacity.

For the moment, the water reserves in the Concepción reservoir have improved slightly compared to three weeks ago. The latest rains have allowed it to recover more than one hectometre. The reservoir is currently at 25% of its capacity.