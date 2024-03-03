Work begins on another €1 car park

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 11:39

New €1 car park Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall has confirmed that work has begun on the sixth public car park in the area around the church of El Carmen, which will cost car owners just €1 per day.

The Council is moving the trees and plants in the area around the Church of El Carmen for their preservation while the work is being carried out which is expected to take 20 months. 25 large palm trees of the Washingtonia Robusta species (between 5 and 7 metres high) and another 16 trees, including jacarandas and albizias, will be moved. Most of the trees will be moved to the municipal nursery to ensure their maintenance, although 16 palm trees will be transplanted in the El Pirata housing estate.

The project is subsidised to the tune of 1.4 million euros by the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union-Next Generation EU. The new public car park will be located next to the Nuestra Señora del Carmen church and will have 322 parking spaces distributed over three underground levels.

When the work on the future car park next to the parish church of Carmen is completed, the Council will create a square in the area and the current surface car park will remain.

This new public car park will become the sixth of its kind to form part of the network of car parks deployed at the points where there is greatest need for parking: Avenida San Lorenzo, at the new Town Hall, in Plaza Antonia Guerrero, in the Athletics Stadium and in Plaza del Ajedrez.