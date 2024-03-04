100% LED lighting in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park •
LEDs in all light fittings
Fuengirola will have LED technology in all of the public lighting within a year, said Mayor Ana Mula.
This will mean a reduction in annual electricity consumption of 150 milliwatt hours, a saving of around 400,000 euros per year, as well as a reduction in CO2 emissions into the atmosphere of some 495 tonnes.
“We have been working for many years to improve this essential service. To this end, we have made a firm commitment to LED technology. A system that, in addition to projecting much more luminosity than the previous ones, manages to save on energy consumption, and therefore, on electricity costs”, said the Mayor.
The Town Hall has budgeted to spend almost €14 million to replace the nearly 5,600 streetlights that are not yet using this system with LEDs and to maintain them for a period of fifteen years.
