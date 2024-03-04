20 kilometres of coastal path

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 8:47

Another section of the coastal path Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall has put out to tender the new section of the coastal path that will connect El Saladillo with the Dos Hermanas urbanisation where the new bridge has just been constructed.

The anticipated cost is €1.2 million and will increase the accessible length of the coastline in the area. It will become a beachfront walkway of approximately 839 metres in length and will include the creation of a concrete pedestrian path along its entire length, with a width of 3 metres for pedestrians and bicycles.

Once the contract has been awarded the work is estimated to take six months. With this new section, the coastal corridor project in Estepona, which is more than 90 per cent completed, continues to take shape. Just a few weeks ago, the wooden bridge over the Dos Hermanas stream was installed, a structure with a length of 22.6 metres and weighing 9 tonnes.

The Town Hall has now built more than 21 kilometres of coastal corridor, and is very close to reaching the end of this project with the remaining sections due to be completed before the end of 2024.