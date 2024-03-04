Another high-rise blaze claims lives in Alicante

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 11:30

Image of Alicante Fire brigade. Credit: dipuAlicante/X

Just days after the catastrophic fire in Valencia, news is emerging of yet another tragic incident involving a high-rise apartment block in Alicante

In the early hours of Monday, March 4, a devastating incident unfolded in Villajoyosa, near the bustling tourist spot of Benidorm, marking Spain’s second major fire tragedy within days.

A family lost

The tragic event happened when a fire engulfed a flat on the 11th floor of a 24-storey residential block in Villajoyosa, Alicante.

Reportedly the fire has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a child, all members of the same family. They are yet to be formally identified.

In a tragic detail revealed by firefighters, the young child, believed to be about five years old, was found hugging the family’s pet dog.

Emergency response and casualties

The Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) reported the fire at 2:15 am, leading to a swift response from emergency services, including the Guardia Civil, local police from Finestrat and Villajoyosa, and firefighters from Benidorm, Alicante, and San Vicente del Raspeig.

Despite the efforts to control the blaze, which was considered under control at 3:45 am, the family could not be saved.

Approximately 120 residents were evacuated for safety, while others were advised to stay inside their homes due to the fire’s reach into open areas such as the landing.

Community impact

The incident has not only resulted in the tragic loss of lives but also affected 15 other individuals, who suffered from smoke inhalation.

The victims, ranging from 13 to 67 years old, have since been discharged from the Marina Baixa Hospital.

The mayor of Villajoyosa, Marcos Zaragoza, described the event as a ‘tremendous misfortune’ and acknowledged the quick action of the emergency services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Guardia Civil, as the community mourns and searches for answers in the aftermath of this tragic event.

This latest incident comes just 11 days after a fire in Valencia claimed 10 lives.