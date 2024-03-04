By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 15:30

Art Classes Credit: Marisa Arche, www.Facebook.com

Have you ever looked at a drawing or a painting and thought, ‘that’s amazing, I wish I could do something like that, but I just don’t have any talent’. If you have, then maybe all you need is some confidence, practice and guidance.

Drawing and painting classes in Murla are open to all and complete beginners are welcome at every stage. Anyone can learn to draw and paint. All you need is some enthusiasm and you can start to produce amazing artworks of your own. Art is well known to relieve stress, calm the nerves and support good mental health.

Marisa Arche is offering Art classes for all with the following choice of times.

Mondays 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Tuesdays 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Wednesdays 9:30 to 1:30 PM

Practice can be done in groups, or one-to-one. You supply your own materials. You will need a sketch pad of A3 size, HB and 4B pencils, pastels, charcoal or watercolours.

Marisa Arche has been painting for her whole life and has prints available to buy. She works in oils, acrylics, ink and digital art forms and has a little gallery at home that you can visit by appointment.