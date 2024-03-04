Big Up! Cartagena: Music takes to the streets

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 19:19
Big Up! Calles de Cartagena 2024
Image: Cartagena Town Hall
CARTAGENA is gearing up to host the Big Up! Calles de Cartagena event on Saturday, April 20, organised by Son Buenos and sponsored by the Cartagena City Council and ICA Región de Murcia. This exciting project will take place throughout the city streets, aiming to spotlight the emerging musical talents of Cartagena and the wider Murcia region.
The event will feature acoustic concerts at various locations within the historic city centre, providing a platform for local musicians. A panel of national experts will act as scouts and advisors, evaluating the performances. The call for entries for the inaugural edition is now open. The selected projects will be announced in early April.
Industry professionals and media representatives will scout for talent, with selected projects gaining exposure to national management offices, record labels, venue programmers, and festival organisers.
Renowned acts such as Arde Bogotá, Crudo Pimento, Nunatak, and others have previously benefited from the Big Up! platform. This year marks the first time the event will grace the streets of Cartagena, promising an unforgettable showcase of musical talent.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.