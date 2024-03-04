Big Up! Cartagena: Music takes to the streets

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 19:19

Big Up! Calles de Cartagena 2024 Image: Cartagena Town Hall

CARTAGENA is gearing up to host the Big Up! Calles de Cartagena event on Saturday, April 20, organised by Son Buenos and sponsored by the Cartagena City Council and ICA Región de Murcia. This exciting project will take place throughout the city streets, aiming to spotlight the emerging musical talents of Cartagena and the wider Murcia region.

About Big Up! Calles de Cartagena

The event will feature acoustic concerts at various locations within the historic city centre, providing a platform for local musicians. A panel of national experts will act as scouts and advisors, evaluating the performances. The call for entries for the inaugural edition is now open. The selected projects will be announced in early April.

National Experts Scout and Advise at Big Up!

Industry professionals and media representatives will scout for talent, with selected projects gaining exposure to national management offices, record labels, venue programmers, and festival organisers.

Big Up! Alumni: From Local Stages to National Fame

Renowned acts such as Arde Bogotá, Crudo Pimento, Nunatak, and others have previously benefited from the Big Up! platform. This year marks the first time the event will grace the streets of Cartagena, promising an unforgettable showcase of musical talent.

