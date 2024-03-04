Bike rental scheme to be relaunched

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 11:13
Cycle lanes needed in Malaga
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Javier Carro
Malaga will relaunch its bike rental scheme, but not before 2025 or even 2026.
The Councillor for Mobility, Trinidad Hernández, said that the City Council is already working on resuming the service, which has been in the hands of a private company for two years after the Malaga Bici contract was terminated.
Hernández excused the lack of the public service on the grounds that technicians recommended, “building the house before buying the furniture”, pointing out that a connected, safe and cohesive network of cycle lanes was needed first.
“We are working with the main bicycle associations in this country to have them as soon as possible”, said Councillor, Nicolás Sguiglia. At the moment the bicycle rental service in the city is offered by private company Dott, at a price of €17.40 per hour, compared to the 50 cents that Málaga Bici used to cost.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
