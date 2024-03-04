Celebrating Mallorca’s pottery heritage

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 20:37

Photo: First day of the Fira del Fang Credit: marratxi.es

The XXXIX Fira del Fang in Marratxi has kicked off with great fanfare, marking a week-long celebration of Mallorca’s deep-rooted pottery traditions.

The annual fair which started on Monday, arch 4 and runs until Sunday, March 10, is central to Mallorca’s cultural calendar, showcasing the island’s rich craftsmanship in ceramics, featuring products from 26 artisans.

Llorenc Galmes highlighted its importance, saying, ‘It is a very important fair for Marratxi, but also for Mallorca, because it represents a very important part of our culture, our traditions and above all the products rooted in this island.’

The fair’s theme this year, ‘Pottery in the rural world’, presents 18 clay pieces that once played a vital role in rural Mallorcan life, aiming to connect visitors with the island’s agrarian past.

The fair is not just about pottery, it’s a full cultural immersion. From daily demonstrations by skilled potters to performances of regional folk dancing and music, the event offers a glimpse into the vibrant traditions of Mallorca.

The gastronomic event led by five acclaimed chefs adds a flavourful twist, merging culinary arts with pottery.

Stretched over three locations, including the Placa de l’Esglesia de Sant Marçal and a marquee in Veronica’s esplanade, the fair encompasses a comprehensive exploration of local crafts.

There is even the provision of a special train service that connects each location to ensure that visitors don’t miss a bit of the cultural festivities.

Jaume Llompart, the mayor of Marratxi, expressed his vision for the fair as a bridge between tradition and the future of ceramics. The Mud Museum, another fair highlight, enriches the experience with a permanent exhibition of historical clay pieces and this year’s Benet Mas prize-winning artwork.

Whether you’re a pottery aficionado or seeking a unique cultural experience, the Marratxi pottery fair is a not-to-missed testament to Mallorca’s enduring traditions and innovative spirit.