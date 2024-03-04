Charity Project4All Launches Membership Scheme

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 11:00

Project4All is a local charity taking direct action to combat homelessness on the Costa Blanca. Volunteers take hot meals to some of the most disadvantaged people in our community. They also bring blankets, sleeping bags, tents and water to people in desperate need. From simple beginnings, the charity has grown and has developed a women’s refuge, a shelter for men, a food bank and a charity shop.

Homelessness is a complex issue, with affected individuals facing multiple obstacles, but the charity is vocal is its condemnation of rental prices and a lack of affordable housing. The fact is that anyone can become homeless. Becoming unemployed or experiencing other traumatic life changes such as divorce, or loss of family can cause troubles to snowball and lead very quickly to life on the streets. Social housing is very limited in Spain and the competition for rented properties is fierce. It can often cost many thousands of euros just to move into a property.

Charity activist and spokesperson, Jonny Elraiz said, “2024 poses many challenges for us due to the cost of living and housing crisis. We’re in the cold and wet months right now and people are really feeling the consequences of life on the streets.”

The charity’s goal is to open their first Sleeping House. This will provide a safe environment for homeless people to have a hot meal, sleep in safety and use the shower and laundry facilities. From here, people can work to find employment and better their situation.

Project4All also provides guidance which helps to direct people to medical, social and legal services.

An exciting new venture for the charity is the Project4All Membership Initiative. For 10 euros per month, anyone can contribute and help the initiative to continue its good work. Members will receive a regular newsletter and can benefit from discounts offered by local businesses, cafes and restaurants.

Project4All covers the coastal area from Javea to Benidorm. Anyone who wants to become a member, a volunteer or donate is welcome and can find information on:

www.project4all.org

infoproject4all@gmail.com

Tel. 643 737 584/ 665 142 849