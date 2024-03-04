Cinema Roma Delights Film Fans

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 17:00

Film Credit: Pietro Jeng: https://www.pexels.com

Hidden away in a backstreet in the small town of Alfas del Pi, there is a little cinema. A relic from a bygone era before the advent of multi-screen, multi movie cineplexes, this is a proper old-fashioned picture house. There are no hot dogs, cinema sweets, or upgrades, but this is one of the very few places in our area where you can see films in multiple languages.

Most weeks, the cinema is sure to be showing a film in English with Spanish subtitles. Although many of us work hard to learn Spanish, sometimes it’s nice to go to the cinema and see a film in our mother tongue. Other films from around the world are shown and subtitled in Spanish. It’s local, it’s reasonably priced, and when combined with a meal out in your choice of fantastic restaurant, makes for a proper night out.

Many of us watched the demise and disappearance of the local cinema in our youth, thanks to the big businesses. They are sorely missed! All the more reason to give your support to our lesser-known local picture house.

Despite its size and independent status, Cinema Roma does a fantastic job of bringing an amazing selection of up-to-the-minute productions to this small town. There’s a new schedule available weekly, with lots of choice. At the moment, the main feature is ‘Dream Scenario’, a comedy starring Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage. More details available on Cinema Roma’s Facebook page.