Costa del Sol goes viral

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 10:10

'Shout my name' campaign Photo: Turismo Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol Tourism’s ‘Shout my name’ campaign has gone viral and reached over 40 million people in only two weeks.

The campaign, aimed mainly at young people, especially the Z generation, has a very prominent presence in digital media and social networks. According to Costa del Sol Tourism data, the campaign has reached this impressive figure in just two weeksand equates to an advertising value of €500,000. In addition, the social paid strategy has reached more than 400,000 users plus almost 40,000 plays on Spotify.

In the video that focuses on a ‘road trip’ of experiences through the province: the emblematic tourism of Torremolinos and the symbolic Pez Espada hotel, a starry night in the Torcal de Antequera, the caves of El Gato and El Tesoro and passing under the arch of Marbella in a convertible.

“We are thrilled to see how the campaign has reached millions of people, obtaining results that have met and even exceeded our expectations. This effort by the Costa del Sol Tourism team and our collaborators has proven to have a positive and effective impact on the promotion of the province,” said the president of Costa del Sol Tourism.