Costa del Sol news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 9:53

Renovated plaza in Fuengirola Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Rescued

MARBELLA Fire Brigade rescued a 76-year-old man who became disorientated and lost his way while hiking a route in Sierra Blanca, which specialists describe as dangerous. The firefighters located the man thanks to the coordinates sent from his mobile phone and found him unharmed.

Invested

IN 2023, 21 hotels changed hands on the Costa del Sol with 3,047 rooms for a total of €560 million according to a report by Colliers. Between 2018 and 2023, the accumulated investment in Malaga was €1,880 million in the acquisition of 82 hotels with 12,000 rooms.

Injured

A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg in an incident which took place at 4am on Friday March 1 outside a nightclub in Fuengirola. The injured man was taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella with a bullet wound and police are investigating.

Planned

A Guardia Civil operation revealed 30 urban planning violations and 46 people under investigation. Among the people investigated for offences against town and country planning are developers and builders in the towns of: Mijas, Casares, Estepona, Manilva, Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre and Torremolinos.

Fuelled

IN the early hours of the morning of Friday February 23, 16,000 litres of petrol were stolen from the Palacio de Congresos in Estepona where it had been taken for storage by the Guardia Civil having been seized from drug traffickers two days earlier.

Transformed

FUENGIROLA Town Hall has completed the works to transform the area around the church of San José. The work consisted of renovating the site, widening the pedestrian areas, installing LED lighting and raising the roadway to the same level to improve accessibility.