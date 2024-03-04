Czech artists in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 9:00

Photo: Facebook / Jana Rubesca

The opening of the exhibition will take place on Thursday March 7 at 6.30 pm and will be open to the public until 20 March.

Estepona Town Hall will inaugurate an exhibition at the Casa de Las Tejerinas, located in the Plaza de las Flores on Thursday March 7 at 6.30pm, it is a collective exhibition of paintings by the Czech artists Jarmila Malotová, Jana Rubesca and Eduard Malota, who live in Estepona.

The exhibition consists of a total of 20 works, and can be visited until March 20, from Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm, with free admission.

Jarmila Malotová was born in Prague, and has devoted herself to painting and fashion design throughout her life. Since 2017 she has been living in Estepona. Her specialisation lies in acrylic on canvas, and she has previously exhibited in the Czech Republic.

Jana Rubesca was born in Prague, and after living in Basel and Switzerland, she moved to Estepona, where she has lived and worked since 1994. Specialising in silk painting, she has shown her work in exhibitions in the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany and Spain.

Eduard Malota was born in 1968 in Olomouc, and studied at the Higher Technical School of Mechanical Engineering. He specialises in interior design, ornamental decoration, customised painting and his own creations. He is a member of the Union of Painters of the Olomouc region, and his work is represented in many private collections in the Czech Republic and all over the world.