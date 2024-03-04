Dry fountains in Alhaurin

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 10:55
Fountains to be drained
Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall
The Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, has announced that the Town Hall‘s plan of measures against the drought will be extended to ornamental public fountains, which will undergo design changes or be temporarily closed in order to save water.
In the Pinos roundabout, known as the pyramid roundabout, it has been decided to replace it with a series of species and flowers adapted to the Mediterranean climate and wild flowers such as palmetto, gauras of different colours and rosemary.
The mayor said that the rest of the ornamental fountains are expected to be cut in a few days and explained that, although the fountains work through closed circuits that reuse water, there is always around 5 per cent that needs to be replaced due to evaporation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.