Dry fountains in Alhaurin

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 10:55

Fountains to be drained Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

The Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, has announced that the Town Hall‘s plan of measures against the drought will be extended to ornamental public fountains, which will undergo design changes or be temporarily closed in order to save water.

In the Pinos roundabout, known as the pyramid roundabout, it has been decided to replace it with a series of species and flowers adapted to the Mediterranean climate and wild flowers such as palmetto, gauras of different colours and rosemary.

The mayor said that the rest of the ornamental fountains are expected to be cut in a few days and explained that, although the fountains work through closed circuits that reuse water, there is always around 5 per cent that needs to be replaced due to evaporation.